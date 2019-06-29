Cubs Play Toby to TinCaps’ Michael Scott on The Office Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps fell in the finale of a four-game series with the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 8-1, in front of 7,236 fans at Parkview Field on a 90-degree night. The teams split their four games.

First baseman Lee Solomon opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, smacking a no-doubt home run to left-center field to make it a 1-0 game. The ball traveled 411 feet onto the top of the Ivy Tech Lawn Seats, leaving the bat at an exit velocity of 104 miles per hour. It was Solomon’s second home run this season and his first at Parkview Field.

From there, South Bend’s (4-4, 40-36) bats took over, scoring five runs in the third, four in the fourth, and two in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Brennen Davis (two hits), Chris Morel (three hits), and Jonathan Sierra (two hits) each had multi-hit games. Davis, Sierra, and Cole Roederer each knocked in two runs.

Fort Wayne’s (3-5, 36-40) bullpen had a strong performance, as Austin Smith and Carlos Belen went a combined 4.2 innings of one-run ball with four hits allowed.

This was “The Office” Night at Parkview Field, as the ‘Caps wore Dwight Schrute-style jerseys.

