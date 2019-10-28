Cubs introduce Ross as new manager

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Cubs officially introduced David Ross as their manager on Monday after the ballclub missed the postseason for the first time in five seasons under previous skipper Joe Maddon.
The 42-year-old former catcher played the final two of his 15 major league seasons with the Cubs and was a revered leader as the 2016 club ended the team’s 108-year championship drought.
He spent the past three years in Chicago’s front office and was widely viewed as a potential replacement for Maddon, who averaged 94 wins while in the Chicago dugout.