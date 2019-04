Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - It felt like football season.

On a slightly overcast day, St Francis held their annual spring scrimmage. Quarterback Matt Crable has already played a season with the Cougars and looks to build on that.

They claimed back-to-back NAIA National Championships in 2016 and 2017. They lost in the semifinals last year to Morningside.

The Cougars open the season on September 7th on the road at St. Francis (Ill.).