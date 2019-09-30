Cougars take care of Homecoming business to win home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Need a Homecoming spark early in the fourth quarter, University of Saint Francis quarterback Matt Crable made the call to Casey Coll.

Coll answered the call gathering a short pass from Crable and turning it into a backbreaking touchdown dash in the No. 3 Cougars 31-13 Homecoming win over St. Ambrose University on a warm, humid, summerlike afternoon at Kevin Donley Field / Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. Coll’s determined run in front of nearly 4,000 fans was the big play in a game of many big plays for USF.

Crable passed for three TDs and 351 yards helping USF to a 3-0 start while Martell Williams finished with 73 yards rushing including a 24-yard TD run. Matt Kominkiewicz caught two TD passes from Crable giving him four receptions and four TDs this season while Dan Ricksy recorded his eighth career 100-plus yards receiving game with 105. Gavin Gardner kicked his 21st field goal as well as four extra points while on defense James Jamicich had three sacks for 24 yards and linebackers Nick Lucas and Jamal Jackson combined for 16 solo tackles, 21 total.

Coach Kevin Donley said. “Great crowd, great atmosphere, and we made some plays out there today. Coll’s catch and run was the play of the game. We made a lot of big plays.”

Like both of Kominkiewicz’s bookend TDs — the first of the game for 30 yards and USF’s last score on a 28-yard fling from Crable. Or Williams TD that gave USF a 14-0 lead with 3:30 to play in the first quarter.

Or like a Keyveon Evans fumble recovery in the third quarter or Ryan Johnson‘s interception in the second quarter that kept SAU out of the end zone.

Now the Cougars can look ahead to its annual showdown with Marian University next Saturday night in Indianapolis.