Contreras surpasses Dascenzo on TinCaps all-time managerial wins list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo earned the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award for the week of June 17-23, the league announced on Monday. The 19-year-old from Hawaii struck out a career-high 10 batters in six scoreless innings against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Thursday night in Midland, Mich. He allowed just two singles and no walks in a game the ’Caps won, 6-0, with all of their runs coming in the ninth inning. After one of those singles, Cantillo actually picked the runner off.

Cantillo’s sterling start was just his latest in a sensational season. The San Diego Padres’ 16th-round selection in the 2017 MLB Draft has a 1.96 ERA across 12 starts. For pitchers in the league who’ve worked at least 50 innings, Cantillo has the second lowest ERA, while his WHIP (Walks and Hits per Innings Pitched) of 0.87 is the league’s best. Opponents are batting .161 against him—the lowest average against a pitcher league-wide. MLB.com rates him as the 30th best prospect in San Diego’s farm system.