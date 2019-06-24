Contreras surpasses Dascenzo on TinCaps all-time managerial wins list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turn up the AC.
Manager Anthony Contreras surpasses Doug Dascenzo on the all-time wins list in franchise history. Contreras earned victory No. 228 against Great Lakes.
Fort Wayne hosts the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night next.
Even as their managerial philosophies align, there are a few key statistical differences. Dascenzo spent just 3 seasons in Fort Wayne – with the Wizards and TinCaps – and earned a title in the MidWest League in 2009.
This is Contreras’ 4th season with the TinCaps and despite making it to the final series in 2017, they have yet to clinch a championship during Contreras’ tenure.