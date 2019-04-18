Sports

Concordia's Gottschalk inks letter of intent to Spring Arbor

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 04:59 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 05:05 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - It's a new beginning for Adam Gottschalk at Spring Arbor. 

The Concordia Lutheran senior inked his letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career on Thursday afternoon. He aveaged 13 points per game as a senior for the Cadets. 

 

