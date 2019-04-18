Concordia's Gottschalk inks letter of intent to Spring Arbor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - It's a new beginning for Adam Gottschalk at Spring Arbor.

The Concordia Lutheran senior inked his letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career on Thursday afternoon. He aveaged 13 points per game as a senior for the Cadets.