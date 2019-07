Carissa Garcia didn’t think this was possible as a freshman.

The Concordia Lutheran senior says a lot of hard work was spent during her four years for the Cadets. Garcia takes home the Tiffany Gooden Award.

The award is given out to the best play in the SAC, boys or girls.

She beat out finalists Wayne’s Craig Young and Snider’s Dillon Duff.

North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr. won the Gooden Award last year.