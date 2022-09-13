INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts moved quickly to address their unreliable kicking situation.

The team waived Rodrigo Blankenship Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The transaction was first reported by NFL Network.

The decision comes two days after Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime at Houston that resulted in the Colts settling for a 20-20 tie with the Texans. Blankenship also knocked two kickoffs out of bounds, including one to open overtime.

After the game, coach Frank Reich stood behind his kicker.

“In my mind,’’ he said, “he’s our kicker.’’

That support seemed to wane Monday.

“Everybody gets evaluated at every position,’’ Reich said. “Then what are we going to do? Are we going to bring people in? Going to stay pat?’’

The Colts reportedly brought in at least two kickers for tryouts Tuesday: Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright, both former Jacksonville Jaguars kickers.

There was no immediate announcement of Blankenship’s successor.

The errant 42-yard attempt against Jacksonville was one miss too many for Blankenship to survive.

It’s worth noting he also missed a game-winning attempt in his previous game, although there were extenuating circumstances.

In the Colts’ 31-25 overtime loss at Baltimore in week 5 last season, Blankenship missed a 47-yard field goal attempt on the final play of regulation. He also had a 37-yard attempt blocked and missed a PAT.

Blankenship kicked that game after suffering a hip injury during pre-game warmups. The team brought in Michael Badgley to replace him, and Badgley remained the Colts’ kicker even though Blankenship was healthy enough to return four or five weeks after the injury.

Blankenship’s body of work simply wasn’t good enough for the Colts. He converted 46-of-56 field-goal attempts (82.1%), including the playoffs.

Monday, Reich made it clear the team had to decide whether it could show patience with Blankenship.

“No matter who you are, if you play long enough, you’re going to have a bad day, or bad days, and your confidence is going to waver,’’ he said. “It’s how you respond to that.

“It’s a question of, ‘Hey, guy had a bad day. Can he bounce back? Do we have patience for a guy to bounce back?’ Those are all the things that you think through and talk through.’’

