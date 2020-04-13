Colts unveil new logos for upcoming season

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today debuted new logos and looks for the team as it prepares for the upcoming NFL season and beyond.  These exciting and modern new looks will complement the iconic “Horseshoe” primary logo that Colts fans have come to know and love.

“The Horseshoe remains our most timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football’s greatest fans, Colts Nation,” said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner.  “These new logos – particularly our new Indiana logo – honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead.”

  • Historic Logo – “Bucking Horse.” A nod to the team’s roots, the now familiar “Bucking Horse” logo will be tied to historical or throwback campaigns.
  • The new wordmark incorporates modern elements while embracing some of the design features from the traditional mark
  • New secondary logo. The outline of the state of Indiana is carved out of the “C” from the Colts’ new word mark (see below) to honor the team’s home state and community.
  • Historic Wordmark. This traditional wordmark will be used primarily for historical or throwback campaigns and gear.
  • Primary Logo – The “Horseshoe.” Tried and true for 67 years, the Horseshoe is one of the oldest and most recognizable icons in all of sports and remains the primary logo of the team.
  • New Jersey Number Design. The jerseys numbers will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s and 1960s.

