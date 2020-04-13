Colts unveil new logos for upcoming season

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today debuted new logos and looks for the team as it prepares for the upcoming NFL season and beyond. These exciting and modern new looks will complement the iconic “Horseshoe” primary logo that Colts fans have come to know and love.

“The Horseshoe remains our most timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football’s greatest fans, Colts Nation,” said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner. “These new logos – particularly our new Indiana logo – honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead.”