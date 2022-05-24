INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts continue to add to their offensive depth.

Their latest move was announced Tuesday after the team signed running back Ty’Son Williams. His contract details were not immediately available. In a corresponding move, the Colts waived center Alex Mollette.

Williams started three games for the Ravens last season after injuries decimated Baltimore’s running back room. His best game came in week 1 against the Raiders when the 25-year-old started rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries and pulled in 3 catches for an additional 29 yards. Williams spent the previous year on the Ravens’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie.

He will compete with recently signed Phillip Lindsay and second-year running back Deon Jackson for a backup role behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Whoever wins the job as third-string RB will need to contribute on special teams. The lack of ability to help out on punts and kickoffs resulted in established veteran Marlon Mack being a healthy scratch much of last season.

It’s clear Indianapolis has placed an emphasis on having ample reinforcements should their starters miss time. In addition to Williams and Lindsay, the team signed quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year contract on Monday. Foles has 56 starts over his 10-year career and experience in Frank Reich’s offense.

