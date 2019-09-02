Colts sign former Patriots QB Hoyer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In the second-to-last game of the 2019 season, the TinCaps’ comeback attempt came up just short in a 7-5 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) in front of 6,060 fans at Parkview Field on Sunday night.

The Lugnuts (35-34, 67-71) peppered the TinCaps (29-40, 62-75) early in the contest, scoring twice in the first and once more in the third.