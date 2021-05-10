Colts sign Fisher to fill need at left tackle

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge have confirmed to The Associated Press the Indianapolis Colts have signed Eric Fisher to play left tackle.

Kansas City selected Fisher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft, but the Chiefs released their longtime starter in March.

Fisher missed last season’s Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon in the AFC championship game.

The two-time Pro Bowler could replace Anthony Castonzo in Indy’s starting lineup. Castonzo retired in January.