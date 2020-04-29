Colts sign 2nd kicker as Vinatieri recovers from knee injury

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) kicks the game winning field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez (8) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is one of 10 undrafted rookies who has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The addition of Blankenship gives Indy two kickers on the roster while the NFL’s career scoring leader, Adam Vinatieri, remains a free agent.

General manager Chris Ballard signed Chase McLaughlin to a one-year deal after last season ended. McLaughlin replaced the injured Vinatieri in December.

Vinatieri is recovering from season-ending surgery on his left knee and didn’t expect to return until June.

