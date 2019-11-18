Colts rule Marlon Mack, Khari Willis out of Texans game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 17: Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Injuries will keep at least two prominent players out of the Indianapolis Colts’ critical AFC South rematch with Houston Thursday night.

Running back Marlon Mack underwent a procedure Monday morning to address a fractured right hand and rookie safety Khari Willis is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Frank Reich was unable to speculate how much time Mack might miss, but he’ll definitely be missed.

“We’ll miss Marlon,’’ he said. “Obviously he’s having a great year, but feel confident in all three of those guys.’’

Until Mack returns, the running game is in the hands of Jonathan Williams, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines.

Mack suffered his injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 33-13 win over Jacksonville. He exited the game following a 20-yard run. It was his 14th carry and pushed his total to 109 yards. With Mack out, Williams enjoyed a breakout game: 13 carries, 116 yards.

Wilkins, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. In the previous nine games he rushed 27 times for 236 yards (6.0 yards per attempt). Hines has been the do-everything back: 77 yards and one TD on 25 rushes, 30 receptions for 242 yards.

Along with Mack and Willis being ruled out against the Texans, the status of several other Colts is uncertain, including wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf), cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and Shak Taylor (ankle) and safety George Odom (arm/shoulder). Rookie wideout Parris Campbell (hand) won’t play.

“You guys know how I feel about (injuries),’’ Frank Reich said. “In one sense on a personal level, you care deeply about every person with an injury, but I really don’t get caught up in them.

“It’s that contrast of hey, you care, but we’ve got to get the guys ready who can play and there’s a strong belief that the guys who can play can win.’’

