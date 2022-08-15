WESTFIELD, Ind. – Mike Strachan’s pursuit for a roster spot can begin.

The Indianapolis Colts added their second-year receiver to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Strachan opened training camp on PUP after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason.

The 2021 7th-round draft pick appeared in six games as a rookie and had two catches for 26 yards.

Strachan possesses unique size for the position – 6’5″, 225 pounds – but obviously lacks experience.

He’ll join a camp competition involving young wideouts looking to secure a roster spot. Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin and rookie Alec Pierce sit atop the depth chart, but uncertainly rules after that.