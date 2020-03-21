Colts release cornerback Pierre Desir

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 25: Leonte Carroo #88 of the Miami Dolphins catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Pierre Desir #35 of the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — The Indianapolis Colts have announced they have released cornerback Pierre Desir from the team.

The team did not provide information about the reason for Desir’s release.

Desir spent three seasons with the Colts, from 2017-19, and competed in 37 games. He totaled 161 tackles (119 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 26 passes defensed, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Desir was claimed by the Colts off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 following two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and one with the San Diego Chargers (2016).