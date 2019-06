STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Antonio Garcia of the Indianapolis Colts has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Garcia is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Colts’ active roster on Monday, September 30, following the team’s September 29 game against the Oakland Raiders.