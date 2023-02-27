INDIANAPOLIS – Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley isn’t going anywhere, and the Indianapolis Colts reportedly have a new offensive line coach.

Bradley, hired last season as defensive coordinator for former head coach Frank Reich, will stay in Indianapolis, FOX59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell has confirmed. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news, citing sources.

The Colts have also reportedly hired a replacement to oversee the offensive line. According to New York Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton, the team will bring in Tony Sparano Jr., the Giants’ assistant line coach.

Head coach Shane Steichen’s decision to keep Bradley comes as little surprise. The Colts had previously denied other teams’ requests to interview Bradley for lateral positions because some of their coaching candidates had expressed interest in retaining him and his staff.

Bradley previously worked with Steichen when both were with the Chargers. He attended Steichen’s introductory news conference two weeks ago.

Sparano has been coaching in the NFL since 2011. He spent last season as the assistant line coach for the Giants and had the same position with Carolina in 2021. He also spent four seasons as the assistant line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017 through 2020.

He is the son of former NFL head coach Tony Sparano. He’ll replace Chris Strausser, who left for the Houston Texans after a disappointing 2022 season in which the Colts’ highly paid offensive line severely underperformed.