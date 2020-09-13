Colts head coach Frank Reich takes knee during national anthem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WANE) — Frank Reich, the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, took a knee during the national anthem before the team’s Week One game at Jacksonville.

Every other member of the Colts stood with locked arms.

Just before 1 p.m., the Colts released a statement, clarifying that they “were not protesting the flag, the anthem, or the men and women who wear the uniform.”

The statement said “our intent is to bring attention to the issue of systemic racism and the injustice inherit therein. We also wanted to demonstrate a symbolic gesture of how we believe meaningful change happens.”

The reasoning behind the team’s actions during the anthem was also explained in the statement.

It said kneeling “is not a posture of deficiency but rather one of humility – taken by the white community – to acknowledge the injustice and inequality that is present, and to find the courage and resolve to make the changes needed.”

The team standing together with locked arms “is symbolic of our unity and strength.”

The Jaguars were not on the field for the start of the national anthem.