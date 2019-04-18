Colts Enter 2019 Season With Three Primetime Matchups

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS — - After a slow start to the 2018 season, the Indianapolis Colts turned on the jets and became one of the more entertaining teams in the entire National Football League.

On Wednesday, we learned just how entertaining the Colts are expected to be in 2019.

The NFL announced the 2019 regular season schedules for all 32 teams, and the Colts’ 16-game slate includes three primetime matchups, one year after the team was initially selected to play in just one game in front of a national audience.

All three of the Colts’ 2019 primetime games will be on the road against defending division champions:

» Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s Sunday Night Football

» Week 12 against the Houston Texans on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

» Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints on ESPN’s Monday Night Football