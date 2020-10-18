Colts complete comeback to defeat Bengals 31-27

Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his teams 31-27 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — It was ugly early, but the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 31-27 Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis dug themselves out of a 21-0 hole in the second quarter after Cincinnati began the game with three straight touchdowns. The Colts’ defense would clamp down to allow just two field goals from that point on, and rookie safety Julian Blackmon sealed the game with an interception on the Bengals’ final possession of the game.

Quarterback Philip Rivers played his best football of the year. He completed 29/44 passes for 371 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His top receiver was Marcus Johnson, who finished with five catches and 108 yards on eight targets. T.Y. Hilton was quiet once again with just one catch for 11 yards.

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor ran well. The rookie racked up 60 yards on 12 carries and added four catches for 55 yards through the air.

Cincinnati’s 398 yards from scrimmage and 300 yards passing were the most Indianapolis’ defense has allowed all season. While all three of the Bengals’ touchdowns came on the ground, the Colts held Cinci’s running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry. Offseason acquisition DeForest Buckner once again made an impact from the defensive tackle position with five total tackles, two for a loss, one sack and four quarterback hits.

“Obviously, did not get off to a good start. Offense got hot. It was a good day in all three phases,” said head coach Frank Reich after the contest.

The Colts now enter their bye week with a 4-2 record. Their next game comes November 1 when the team travels to Detroit to face the Lions.

This story will be updated.