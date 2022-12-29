INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts head to New York having lost five games in a row.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by shooting the breeze about how rough of a season it has been.

They then find their focus long enough to discuss an upcoming Hall of Fame development involving three Colts greats (9:10).

Next the gang previews the Colts’ matchup with the Giants by discussing injuries (14:44), breaking down this New York squad (27:07), detailing keys to the game (41:01) and making predictions (48:41.)

