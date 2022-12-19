INDIANAPOLIS — What is there to even say when your team gives up a 33-point halftime lead?

A lot actually.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Jonathan Taylor’s injury.

The duo then recaps the Colts’ improbable loss to the Vikings (2:23), discusses takeaways (18:06) and breaks down the playoff picture (36:42) and draft order (39:09).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s Monday night matchup with the Chargers.