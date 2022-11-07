INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have “parted ways” with head coach Frank Reich.

In his place, the team brought in JEFF SATURDAY?!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Reich’s firing.

The duo then dives into the Saturday hire (13:48) and explores the future of the team.

