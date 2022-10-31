INDIANAPOLIS — The same old problems plagued the Indianapolis Colts in Sam Ehlinger’s first start.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping Indy’s 17-16 loss to Washington.

They then discuss injuries (14:42), takeaways from the game (16:22) and what to expect from this team for the remainder of the season (32:22).

The fellas end the show by speculating on the trade deadline (38:36) and checking in on the AFC South.

