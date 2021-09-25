‘Collin for Kids’ golf outing benefits prosthetic limbs for kid athletes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 70 people joined Collin Bauer at the Chestnut Hills Golf Club Saturday for a fundraiser benefiting prosthetic limbs for kids to have the ability to play sports.

A few years ago, Bauer met a fellow junior golfer-turned-friend named Tommy Morrissey who was born without an arm. Through bonding with him, Bauer decided he wanted to help other kids get prosthetics that needed them, so that they could enjoy golf too.

Donations can be made directly to Riley Children’s Foundation to the Pediatric Prosthetic Programing Fund.