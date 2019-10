FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Not TNT, St. Francis knows drama.

A week ago, USF needed a last second blocked field goal returned for a touchdown to beat Concordia. There were plenty of nervous moments down the stretch as the Cougars beat IWU, 31-30.

With less than a minute to play down by 7 points, the Wildcats went for the win. They scored a touchdown but on the two-point converstion Chrys Colley breaks up a pass that would have given IWU the lead.

USF faces Siena Heights next Saturday.