Chicago Bears end offseason program early

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are ending their offseason program early. Coach Matt Nagy said nine weeks are enough and he wants his players to focus on training without having to worry about video conferences four days a week.

The team will hold its final virtual meeting on Thursday — a week and a half ahead of schedule. With Halas Hall unavailable because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bears have been conducting two-hour video meetings Monday through Thursday. Veterans will be off after Thursday until training camp, though rookies will still be required to meet.