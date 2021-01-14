Chase for the Championship | Louisville, Virginia remain unbeaten in ACC play

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Louisville and Virginia are the last two teams who remain unbeaten in ACC play this season.

The Cardinals and Cavaliers are ahead of six teams with just one conference loss.

Virginia Tech, Clemson, Duke, and Florida State are all among those one-loss teams and poised to give the Cards and Wahoos trouble this season.

Natalie Kalibat with WRIC News 8 in Richmond joins Chris Clark for the second edition of Chase for the Championship this season.

Kalibat will look at Virginia’s weekend matchup with No. 12 Clemson as they put two early season loses behind them.

2020-21 ACC Standings as of Jan. 14