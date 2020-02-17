Chargers’ RB Melvin Gordon: Indy ‘best fit’ for Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers ran off the field following the 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Whenever we get to this phase of the NFL calendar – when player movement is imminent, and in this instance, we’re talking high-level players – it’s wise to heed some advice: Believe little of what you read and hear.

Misinformation rules.

That caveat out of the way, another uniformed source believes the Indianapolis Colts would be a good “fit’’ for Philip Rivers. Remember to take it with the proverbial grain of salt.

“I think he can go to the Colts,’’ Melvin Gordon, Rivers’ (former) teammate with the Los Angeles Chargers, said in an interview with CBS. “It would be an easy plug-in.’’

Like Rivers, Gordon will be an unrestricted free agent in mid-March. The Chargers and Rivers, though, already have agreed to “mutually’’ part ways. That means if Rivers plays a 17th season – and he’s expressed that desire – it will be with a new organization.

Quarterback Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Miss. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Gordon made it clear he has no inside information on Rivers’ possible relocation.

“I try not to talk to Phil about free agency,’’ he said. “He has enough people in his ear about that.

“I think the Colts, though.’’

Credit Gordon for simply connecting the dots.

Rivers has extensive history with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni from their days with the Chargers.

“They run the same playbook, so it would be easy to come right in and he could be telling guys what to do,’’ Gordon said. “He knows what’s going on already.

“I think that would be the best fit, but you never know. Tampa, I hear, is a place.’’

The speculation of which free agent is going where has heated up, and will continue to do so. The interest has intensified this offseason because of the list of veteran QBs who can become free agents and test their worth on the open market: Rivers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota.

Veteran free agency is preceded by the NFL Scouting Combine, which returns to Indy starting Sunday when the first portion of 337 draft-eligible players arrive.

That’s when the uniformed speculation is replaced by GMs, coaches and agents discussing – casually and otherwise – whether those discussions should advance to the serious level.

After the new league year begins March 18, there’s the April 23-25 NFL Draft.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.