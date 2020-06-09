Cavs among omitted 8, will use summer slight as motivation

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff calls to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Memphis, Tenn. The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t invited inside the NBA’s Disney World summer bubble. They never want to have the door close on them again. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

Cleveland (AP) — The Cavaliers will use being left out of the NBA’s summer plans as motivation. Cleveland’s season ended last week when the league announced it would resume play at Disney World in Florida next month with just 22 teams.

The Cavs are one of the omitted eight and coach J.B. Bickerstaff say he’s talked to his players about letting it fuel them. Bickerstaff is confident the league will come up with a plan for the eight teams left out to offset the disadvantage of not playing games or bonding during the long layoff caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.