FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, crews began rolling out new turf at Carroll High School.

The site improvement project includes not only a new football stadium but upgrades to the soccer fields, new practice fields for the soccer team and the school’s marching band.

There will be new locker rooms, concessions and restrooms along with a new parking lot and traffic flow improvements.

Carroll’s current football stadium is original to the school. It was built more than 50 years ago.