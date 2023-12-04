KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Carroll High School grad and former Highlight Zone standout Drue Tranquill is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after the linebacker was removed from Sunday’s Chiefs-Packers game following a blow to the head in the first half.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Tranquill’s situation briefly during his press conference on Monday.

“It’s too bad about Drue. He’s been doing a phenomenal job for us and just took a knee to the side of the head. You probably saw that,” Reid said. “And so, fast recovery for him we hope.”

Tranquill, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this off-season after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers, leads the Chiefs with 73 tackles.

The Chiefs are set to host the Bills at 4:25 p.m. this coming Sunday in a game that will be televised on WANE-TV following the Colts-Bengals game at 1 p.m.