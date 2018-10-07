Carroll girls cross country easily advance to regionals Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - High School cross country sectionals took place Saturday morning.

The lady Carroll Chargers are the top ranked team in the entire state. So it makes total sense that the individual winner today was a charger. That would be Meagan Hathaway with a time of 18:55, 23 seconds ahead of second place.

The top three girls teams were Bishop Dwenger High School in third place, Homestead High School in second place, and Carroll High School in first.

Hathaway, humbly took in her individual and team victory.

"I wasn't really expecting to win," she said. "I really was just here for my team trying to lead the charge as we say. I think we ran well as a team. I'm really proud of us."

The top three boys teams were Carroll High School in third place, Concordia High School in second place, and Homestead High School in first place.

The regionals happen next Saturday.