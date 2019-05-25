Sports

Carroll falters against Cathedral at girls tennis semi-state

Posted: May 25, 2019 06:08 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- - New year, same opponent. 

Carroll was unable to avenge their loss to Indianapolis Cathedral from last season at girls tennis semi-state on Saturday. The Chargers lost, 5-0. 

Fort Wayne Carroll (0) Cathedral (5)   Team Record/Tournament Record(15-0)(5-0)

#1 Singles-Ellie Pittman (Cathedral)(15-0)(5-0)  def. Mia Toscos (Carroll) (6,1-6,0)

#2 Singles-Meg Coleman (Cathedral) def. Katelyn VanWyngarden (Carroll) (6,1-6,0)

#3 Singles-Claire Koscielski (Cathedral) def. Bailey Newman (Carroll) (6,0-6,0) 

#1 Doubles-Cole Spau/Bella Montefaclo (Cathedral) def. Katie Beier/Maria Casciano (Carroll)           (6,1-6,1)

#2 Doubles-Cassie Kronenberger/Rachel Konesco (Cathedral) def. Cecelia Martin/Victoria Skender (Carroll)(6,2-7,6 (10-8))

