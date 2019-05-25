Carroll falters against Cathedral at girls tennis semi-state Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- - New year, same opponent.

Carroll was unable to avenge their loss to Indianapolis Cathedral from last season at girls tennis semi-state on Saturday. The Chargers lost, 5-0.

Fort Wayne Carroll (0) Cathedral (5) Team Record/Tournament Record(15-0)(5-0)

#1 Singles- Ellie Pittman (Cathedral)(15-0)(5-0) def. Mia Toscos (Carroll) (6,1-6,0)

#2 Singles- Meg Coleman (Cathedral) def. Katelyn VanWyngarden (Carroll) (6,1-6,0)

#3 Singles- Claire Koscielski (Cathedral) def. Bailey Newman (Carroll) (6,0-6,0)

#1 Doubles- Cole Spau/Bella Montefaclo (Cathedral) def. Katie Beier/Maria Casciano (Carroll) (6,1-6,1)