Carlisle says championship is the goal for second stint with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Pacers rehired Rick Carlisle with the goal of winning a championship. The 61-year-old coach expects nothing less. Carlisle spoke to reporters on Wednesday, nearly a week after he was hired as Indiana’s coach. He says he’s coming came back for many reasons — he likes the franchise and its leadership, he likes the roster and he wants to win the championship that eluded the Pacers during his first head coaching stint with the team. Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month after 13 seasons. He won the NBA title in 2010-11.