‘Caps Homer Twice, But Fall in Homestand Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Second baseman Justin Lopez and designated hitter Michael Curry both homered, but the TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 14-7, in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,924 fans at Parkview Field. It marked the 10th sellout of the season in Fort Wayne.

The Dragons (15-19, 43-61) stormed ahead early. Dayton scored six runs in the top of the first inning, punctuated by a Brian Rey grand slam. In the second, the Dragons did even better, scoring seven runs, as Rey, a 21-year-old left fielder, added a three-run double. Rey later hit a solo home run in the fourth. He finished the night in the six-spot in the batting order going 3-for-5 with a Dayton franchise-record eight RBIs. This is the 20th season for the Dragons in the Midwest League.

The ‘Caps didn’t have enough to overcome their initial 13-0 deficit after an inning and a half. Lopez hit a three-run homer in the second and Curry’s two-run homer came in the eighth. Lopez, 19, leads the team with nine on the season, while Curry is second with seven. In between, center fielder Jawuan Harris hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit safely for a fourth game in a row, extending his season-best on-base streak to 15 games. Harris extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Right fielder Agustin Ruiz walked to extend to his on-base streak to nine games. Lopez is on a six-game hitting streak and seven-game on-base streak.

Next Game

Sunday, July 28 vs. Dayton (3:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Cullen Dana

– Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jhon De Jesus

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn