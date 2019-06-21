Caps blank Loons, Contreras hits milestone

MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps rallied with six runs in the top of the ninth inning, busting open a scoreless game in route to a 6-0 win over the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) at Dow Diamond. With the victory, Anthony Contreras now owns the record for wins by a Fort Wayne manager in franchise history (228).

Big Congrats to my friend and Manager, AC on win 228!! Passes Doug Dascenzo for all time wins in Fort Wayne Franchise history. Here is the lineup card and final out ball. @TinCaps pic.twitter.com/SMhpKlhgto — Sam Lewis (@the_swirley) June 21, 2019

In a game highlighted by stellar pitching for eight innings, Joey Cantillo stole the spotlight. The 19-year-old from Hawaii tossed his best start as a professional, fanning 10 batters in six scoreless innings with no walks and just two hits allowed. The 10 strikeouts mark a new season high for strikeouts among TinCaps starters this season.

After the first eight innings didn’t produce a single run, Fort Wayne broke the scoreless seal with six runs in the top of the ninth. First, three runs came home on a little league home run. Justin Lopez dropped down a bunt with runners on first and second with nobody out, and two throwing errors on the play scored all three runners. Later in the frame, Lee Solomon and Tucupita Marcano provided RBI doubles, while the final run came home to score on a wild pitch. The TinCaps sent 10 men to the plate in the fateful ninth inning, smacking five hits during the frame.

The TinCaps (1-0, 33-35) thought they had opened the scoring in the top of the third on a curious play. With two on base and two outs, Marcanolined a ball into shallow right field that Chris Roller attempted to make a diving catch on. Initially, the base umpire ruled that Roller trapped the ball, allowing the ‘Caps to score the game’s first run. Yet, after a lengthy conference between the two umpires, the ruling was reversed and Roller was deemed to have made the catch, ending the inning without a run for Fort Wayne.

The ‘Caps nearly scored again in the fourth. Grant Little doubled leading off the inning, but was stuck there after back-to-back TinCaps outs. Michael Curry walked to briefly extend the inning, but a strikeout with two on and two out ended the frame right in its tracks.

