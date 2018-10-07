Canterbury Girls win soccer sectional title game Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Canterbury girls win soccer sectional title game [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Saturday's girls soccer sectional title game was a face off between Blackhawk Christian High School and Canterbury High School.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of two halves. Neither team scored in extra time resulting in a penalty shootout.

Canterbury's Sophie Terrell scores the final goal of the 4-3 shootout giving her team the victory.

Reigning state champ Canterbury boys were supposed to take on Blackhawk Christian in their sectional final on Saturday. That game was canceled because of the rain. They will play Monday night.