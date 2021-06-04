Caleb Furst named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for Indiana

CHICAGO – Blackhawk Christian graduating senior and Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst has been named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for Indiana. He is the first student from Blackhawk Christian to be selected for the recognition.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

In his senior season, Furst averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game en route to a Class 2A state championship.

Off the court, Furst maintained a 3.99 GPA. He has also volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach and has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.

Furst will play college basketball next fall at Purdue.