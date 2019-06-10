Byron Pickens named head basketball coach at Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After recently helping lead Northrop to a sectional title as an assistant coach for the Bruins Byron Pickens will get a chance to run his own program as he has been approved as the new boys basketball coach at Wayne High School.

Under head coach Rod Chamble, Pickens helped guide the Bruins to 16 wins last season.

He takes over a Wayne program that went 15-10 last season under coach Aaron Rehrer. Rehrer stepped down in April after nine seasons leading the Generals.

Wayne will have to replace standouts Craig Young and Darius Alexander among other seniors who graduated this spring.