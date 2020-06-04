Butler adds all-conference guard to roster as transfer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized Thursday for his comments against kneeling during the national anthem after he received sharp criticism from fellow athletes, including some of his own teammates.

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused," he said in an Instagram post. "In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country."