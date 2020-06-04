Butler adds all-conference guard to roster as transfer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Butler Bulldogs will add guard Bo Hodges to their roster as a transfer.
The 6-foot-5 guard will sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules after playing three seasons at East Tennessee State. Hodges started all 33 games last season for the Buccaneers and was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection last season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the league’s regular-season and conference tournament champions. East Tennessee was 30-4 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world in mid-March.