Businessman Pete Eshelman goes from the Yankee’s front office to owning a fine-dining restaurant in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Pete Eshelman, now the owner of Joseph Decuis in Roanoke always had an eye for good business opportunities. A trait he learned from non other than George Steinbrenner during his time with the 1977 World Series champion New York Yankees team.

Eshelman was a pitcher in the Yankee’s organization until a shoulder injury caused him to put up the mitt for good, but Eshelman knew he wasn’t out of the game yet mentally.

Steinbrenner took a chance on Eshelman and took the young 21-year-old under his wing during his time with the organization.

From there, Eshelman saw a business opportunity in the sports insurance world regarding guaranteed contracts. This move took him to Boston, then Fort Wayne.

Realizing big business wasn’t in his heart, Eshelman opened up his own sports insurance company in Roanoke and wanted to create a place where he could take his high-profile clients for business discussions.

So Eshelman bought the neighboring bank and converted it into a restaurant, but Eshelman saw yet another opportunity to get more of a return for his investment.

In 2000, Eshelman opened the doors to Joseph Decuis to the public and 20 years later, it’s considered one of the finest restaurants in the Midwest.