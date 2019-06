NEW YORK (WANE) – Canterbury High School graduate and Auburn native Rece Buckmaster has gotten the call to the ‘big leagues.’

Buckmaster has been called up to the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer on short-term loan from NYRB II, the team’s minor league squad.

An outside back, Buckmaster played four seasons at Indiana University. He was drafted by the Red Bulls in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft in January.