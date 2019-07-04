Bryan native Wisler traded to Mariners

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WANE) – Bryan High School graduate and former TinCap Matt Wisler is headed to the Mariners after being traded by the Padres to Seattle on July 4 for cash considerations.

Wisler was designated for assignment by the Padres on June 29 after going 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in 21 games. He threw 29 innings for the Padres with 34 strikeouts and 10 walks.

A seventh round pick by the Padres in 2011, the 26-year old Wisler is 18-25 in his MLB career with a 5.15 ERA. Wisler is in his fifth MLB season, spending his first three and a half with the Braves followed by a half season in Cincinnati.

Wisler pitched for the TinCaps in 2012 going 5-4 with a 2.53 ERA.