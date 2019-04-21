Sports

Brooks Jr. impresses at Jordan Brand Classic

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WANE) - It was KBJ in MJ's game. 

Keion Brooks Jr. impressed at the Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The former North Side standout and future Kentucky Wildcat records 15 points and 6 rebounds. 

Brooks helped lead the white team to the victory, 132-125. 

This game is one of the most premiere showcases for freshman-to-be in the country. 

