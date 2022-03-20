Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (24) grabs a rebound between Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) and forward Oshae Brissett (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard Justin Anderson (10) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart, top, collide as they go for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots in front of Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) grabs a round over Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The Pacers won 129-98. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and the Indiana Pacers cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers 129-98.

Brissett sank 8 of 10 shots and all six free throws, and he led Indiana with nine rebounds. Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith each scored 17 points for the Pacers, who led the entire game.

Lance Stephenson had 11 assists. The Trail Blazers have lost 10 of 11, including four in a row. Josh Hart led them with 26 points, hitting 11 of 13 shots.

Trendon Watford scored 17 points, Drew Eubanks had 12, and Kris Dunn and Ben McLemore each had 11.