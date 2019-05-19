Senior Brandon Yoho hit a home run and senior Shane Odzark tossed a scoreless inning for the Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team on Senior Day on Saturday (May 18) at Mastodon Field. The ‘Dons dropped the season finale 13-3 to Western Illinois in seven innings.
Western Illinois opened the game with three runs in the first inning. Alex Dorethy, who would go 6.0 innings on the mound for the win, hit a home run in the frame. The Leathernecks entered the contest needing a win to clinch a Summit League Tournament berth.
The ‘Dons scored single runs in fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Robert Young III tripled in the fifth and eventually scored. Yoho’s home run came in the sixth inning and Alec Brunson knocked in Austin Wilkie in the seventh.
Drue Galassi and Bailey Montgomery each had two hits for WIU. The Fighting Leathernecks improve to 22-29 (16-14 Summit League). Purdue Fort Wayne closes the 2019 campaign 7-45 (2-28 Summit League).
Brandon Yoho Homers On Senior Day For Mastodon Baseball
