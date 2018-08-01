Blackmon headed to Italy to continue career

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - As first reported by Spicchi D'Arancia, a European basketball newsletter, James Blackmon Jr. is heading to Italy to continue his professional basketball career.

Blackmon has reportedly signed with Italian team Victoria Libertas Pesaro, a team in the Lega Basketball Serie A, Italy's top basketball league.

A former Bishop Luers and I.U. standout, Blackmon began last season with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League. He was traded in January to the Milwaukee Bucks G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. For the 2017-18 season JBJ averaged 14.4 points a game.