Bishop Luers knocks off two-time reigning state champs Canterbury in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The back-to-back champs are back.

Canterbury boys soccer opened their season against Bishop Luers but the Knights won, 1-0.

The Cavs face Carroll on Tuesday while the Knights travel to Lakewood Park on Monday.

