Bishop Luers knocks off two-time reigning state champs Canterbury in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Behind four Mastodon double-doubles, Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball came away with a 3-2 (25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25,15-10) win over Ball State in an exhibition contest on Arnie Ball Court. Saturday's match (Aug. 24) featured double-doubles from Maddi Nell (29 assists, 11 digs), Madison Gates (23 assists, 10 digs), Katie Crowe (15 kills, 16 digs) and Sidney Schiller (12 kills, 16 digs).

The 'Dons took set one behind eight kills from the freshman Schiller, and a team hitting percentage of .349. Schiller at the last two Mastodon kills in the opening frame. Madelyn Wursterpitched in a 6-1-9 set, six of her game-high 20 kills of the day.